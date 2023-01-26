Panthers won’t hire Sean Payton, announce Frank Reich as their new head coach

4
John Sigler
·2 min read

The first domino has fallen in the 2023 NFL hiring cycle with the Carolina Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach on Thursday. This means several things for the New Orleans Saints — principally that they won’t be trading former head coach Sean Payton to Carolina, and that the Saints will not have a shot at acquiring the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 draft.

This also means that New Orleans will be playing against Reich’s team twice a year while competing for the NFC South crown. And there’s an argument to be made that Reich is already the best head coach in the division simply by walking in the door. He got a raw deal with mercurial ownership pushing the Indianapolis Colts to acquire one washed-up quarterback after the next before booting him after achieving a 40-33-1 record, and now he’s in position to fully evaluate the upcoming draft class and spend a top-10 pick on a quarterback prospect of his choosing.

So this might be bad for the Saints from several different perspectives. The best possible trade package for Payton is off the table, and a Panthers team that swept them without a quarterback last year just landed a good play caller with his pick of options to place under center. It’ll be curious to see how other head coach vacancies are filled and whether Payton joins a new team in 2023 or returns to FOX Sports for another year of speculation and rumormongering. Hopefully things take a more positive turn for New Orleans in the days and weeks ahead.

List

13 former Saints players advancing to conference championship games

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Will Sean Payton be coaching an NFL team next season? | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss the lack of movement on the coaches front in the NFL. More particularly the lack of a new head coaching gig for former Saints head coach Sean Payton. Is he really worth the compensation owed the Saints to hire him? Is he worth the big money and power he is asking for? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Patrick Mahomes says he’s gone to Tom Brady for advice this week

    Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed that he has been talking to Tom Brady this week for advice about getting ready for the AFC Championship Game. “I talked to Tom a little bit, I have a good relationship with him now and he gives me a lot of advice,” Mahomes said. “Why would you not want [more]

  • Sean Payton seemingly running out of options for coaching in 2023

    Payton has yet to schedule a second interview with a team.

  • Colts plan to interview seven finalists for head coach vacancy

    The Colts reportedly plan to interview seven finalists for their head coach vacancy.

  • Why did Tom Brady use profanity when asked about his future? | You Pod to Win the Game

    Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald discuss the obscene comments from Tom Brady on his “Let’s Go” podcast when asked about his timetable for deciding what’s next. The discussion then moves into where would be the best place for the GOAT to continue his NFL career. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • FSB is trying to destabilise situation in Ukraine with help of crime lords

    The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) is trying to destabilise the situation in Ukraine with the help of crime lords. Source: Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), in the national joint 24/7 newscast, Interfax-Ukraine reports Quote: "The 5th Directorate of the FSB continues working in the territory of Ukraine.

  • Falcons monitoring Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks, per report

    The #Falcons are reportedly monitoring what happens with Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks

  • Frank Reich a finalist for Panthers head coach job

    Former Colts HC Frank Reich is a finalist for the Panthers head coach vacancy.

  • Joe Judge, Matt Patricia will not join Patriots staff at Shrine Bowl

    The Patriots officially announced Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach on Thursday, but they made no announcements about the futures of the coaches who filled those roles last season. Joe Judge and Matt Patricia’s work earned them few positive reviews and the move to O’Brien is an admission that giving coaches [more]

  • Irving police arrest North Texas man accused of child sexual assaults dating back to 1986

    Police said they have identified four victims but believe there are more who have not yet been found.

  • 3 Ways Your Phone Can Save You Time and Money at the Store

    From mobile banking to budgeting apps, you can manage basically every aspect of your finances with your little pocket computer. For example, you may come across a sale on your dog's favorite treats while browsing Target.

  • Secrets Behind These 10 Popular Costco Products

    Costco has 828 warehouses and 113.1 million member cardholders worldwide, and those members likely will attest to the same thing: Costco has quality products at consumer-friendly prices. Households in...

  • 15 Albums Recorded In Truly Weird Places

    Albums have been recorded in some very weird places, from outer space to underwater. Here are some of the weirdest.

  • DirecTV boots conservative Newsmax, which claims "censorship"

    Satellite TV provider said it dropped Newsmax in dispute over carriage fees. GOP lawmakers are threatening hearings.

  • Ron DeSantis Becomes Focus of Attacks From 2024 GOP Presidential Hopefuls

    The Florida governor is seen by other Republican candidates as a hurdle that might be as big as Donald Trump.

  • Tom Cruise, James Cameron among major Oscar snubs

    STORY: Oscar nominations announced Tuesday had some top films and performances garnering praise by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences…But — as in years past —attention was also being paid to those left off the list.U.S.-based entertainment correspondent for Reuters Dawn Chmielewski looks at the most notable snubs.“The most striking snubs this year were the people associated with two of the biggest films of the year. James Cameron, director of Avatar, The Way of Water, his film, which grossed $200 billion at the box office, so clearly fairly popular with moviegoers, it was snubbed as a best director nominee. And and similarly, Tom Cruise, whose reprisal of his role as maverick in Top Gun: Maverick similarly was snubbed this year in the best actor category, even though that film also was a dramatic box office success over the summer.” Both films – Avatar and Maverick -- did, however, land on the list of 10 nominees for best picture, joining the biopic "Elvis" and multiverse adventure comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" among others.In a bid to remain relevant to younger audiences, the Academy expanded the number of nominees for best picture to up to 10 more than a dozen years ago, and began to include commercially successful films, breaking from a history of honoring movies and performances its members deem as exhibiting cinematic merit.The Oscars have also been criticized in years past for their lack of diversity among nominees, sparking a move to broaden Academy membership.Yet this year, none of the nominees for best director are women despite worthy contenders:"This category was all men this year, and that's receiving some attention, especially since there was Sarah Polley, who's the director of Women Talking. That film was nominated as best picture, and yet she didn't make the cut… similarly, Viola Davis, who received wide acclaim for her role in the Woman King, critical acclaim, the movie did well at the box office, also was not among the actresses nominated in the lead category.…The Academy has been making a concerted effort to try to be more inclusive in its nominees. And this year, among the the best actor and actress categories lead actor, actress and those in a supporting role. Seven of the 20 nominees are people of color.”The Oscars and other awards shows have been struggling to attract TV viewers, particularly younger ones who spend time on TikTok and YouTube. Last year's Academy Awards ceremony drew just shy of 15-and-a-half million viewers, the second-smallest audience ever. It was notable for one thing though: Actor Will Smith smacking Chris Rock across the face on-stage.Also left off the list of nominees - an artist no stranger to award show-drama - singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Her ballad, "Carolina," from "Where the Crawdads Sing," failed to make the cut for best original song.

  • Six big men the Celtics could target ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

    Do the Celtics need to bolster their frontcourt at the NBA trade deadline? As the rumors swirl, our Chris Forsberg identifies six big men who might be worth pursuing on the trade market and how the C's could acquire them.

  • Luke Bryan apologizes for ‘absurd’ words he used to introduce Dustin Lynch

    Luke Bryan issues an apology after his introduction of Dustin Lynch at his Crash My Playa festival was dragged for being "uncalled for" and insulting.

  • 49ers seeking their 37th postseason win, tying the Patriots for most in NFL history

    If they win the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, the 49ers will move into a tie for first place for the most postseason wins of any franchise in NFL history. The record for most postseason wins currently belongs to the Patriots, who have won 37 postseason games in their history (30 of those with Tom [more]

  • FTX Owes Money to Netflix, Binance, Wall Street Journal, Filing Shows

    Lawyers for the bankrupt crypto exchange have published an extensive list of creditors that include media companies, airlines, universities and charities.