Panthers without Jaycee Horn, Frankie Luvu in Week 6 vs. Rams
Today, the Carolina Panthers will be facing one of the sport’s very best pass catchers in Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp. Unfortunately, however, they’ll be doing so without the help of two of their very best defenders.
Week 6’s inactives are officially out, and so are cornerback Jaycee Horn and Frankie Luvu. Horn, who did not participate in practice all week leading up to the matchup, was ruled out by the team yesterday due to an injury to his ribs.
As for Luvu, this’ll be his second straight absence. The fifth-year linebacker, who will sit with a shoulder injury, has amassed 32 total tackles (the second-most on the team), one interception and a forced fumble through four games in 2022.
In addition (and as expected), quarterback Baker Mayfield will also be in his civilians today. Jacob Eason has been elevated from the practice squad to back up PJ Walker, who is getting his third NFL start.
Here’s the full list of inactives for Carolina on the day:
DE Amaré Barno
CB Jaycee Horn
LB Frankie Luvu
QB Baker Mayfield
OL Cade Mays
DT Daviyon Nixon
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
And for the Rams:
RB Cam Akers
C Brandon Allen
CB Cobie Durant
CB Shaun Jolly
WR Lance McCutcheon
QB John Wolford
