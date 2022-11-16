Panthers without 6 players for Wednesday’s Week 11 practice
It must be flu season in the Carolina Panthers’ locker room.
The team was without six players in their first practice ahead of Week 11’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens—three of which were out due to an illness. Those players included safety Juston Burris, defensive tackle Daviyon Nixon and linebacker Frankie Luvu—who starred in last Thursday’s triumph over the Atlanta Falcons.
Defensive back Myles Hartsfield was also kept out of Wednesday’s session with an ankle injury. The versatile defender will, presumably, be playing an even larger role moving forward—particularly following the season-ending injury to starting cornerback Donte Jackson.
As for the very back of that secondary, interim head coach Steve Wilks remained hopeful, but non-committal about a return this Sunday for safety Jeremy Chinn.
Here’s the injury report in full:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
S Juston Burris
Illness
DNP
DB Myles Hartsfield
Ankle
DNP
LB Frankie Luvu
Illness
DNP
DT Matt Ioannidis
Calf
DNP
DT Daviyon Nixon
Illness
DNP
TE Giovanni Ricci
Neck
Limited
OT Taylor Moton
Elbow
Limited
QB PJ Walker
Ankle
DNP
CB Jaycee Horn
Foot
Limited
