Panthers without 3 starting offensive linemen vs Falcons FILE - In this July 28, 2018, file photo, Carolina Panthers' Daryl Williams, center, is comforted by Matt Kalil, left, after getting injured during NFL football practice at the team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C. Kalil becomes Carolina's third starting offensive lineman to go down with a knee injury. Right tackle Daryl Williams and left guard Amini Silatolu also are out with injuries. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- The Panthers will be without three starting offensive linemen when they visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera has ruled out three-time Pro Bowl right guard Trai Turner this week because of a concussion. The team previously placed left tackle Matt Kalil and right Daryl Williams on injured reserve with knee injuries.

Rivera would not say Friday who'll start this week at any of the three vacant positions.

However, the Panthers (1-0) signed eight-year veteran free agent Chris Clark earlier this week and he's expected to start at left tackle.

