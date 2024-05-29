Panthers win in third-straight overtime game, evening Eastern Conference finals with Rangers

SUNRISE —The Florida Panthers will come back to Sunrise this season.

Sam Reinhart scored an overtime game-winner in a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday. The victory evened the series at two games apiece, setting up a best-of-three series to decide the conference’s representative in the Stanley Cup Final.

Vincent Trocheck put New York on the board to start, winning a power-play faceoff before Artemi Panarin fed him the puck in the high slot. Trocheck’s one-timer sailed above Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky’s right shoulder, giving the Rangers an early advantage.

The Rangers looked dangerous throughout the first period, nearly scoring again when a Mika Zibanejad shot rattled off the crossbar on another power play.

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin was brilliant for the first period and a half and appeared unbeatable, but he finally let a puck past him. Florida center Sam Bennett fired a shot at Shesterkin, and the goalie could not corral it. Bennett poked it past Shesterkin, getting Florida on the board with 11:15 left in the second period.

The Panthers seized the momentum at that point and converted on a power play. After Barclay Goodrow, who scored two goals in New York’s Game 3 win, went to the penalty box for delay of game, Florida winger Carter Verhaeghe gave the Panthers the lead.

Matthew Tkachuk fed Verhaeghe the puck in front of the net, and it bounced off a Rangers player. Verhaeghe swatted it out of the air with his stick and got it into the net.

Florida had all the energy in the second period, getting 33 shot attempts off to New York’s 10. But the Rangers were not done for the night.

Defenseman Adam Fox spun and backhanded a pass to Alexis Lafreniere in front of the Panthers’ net, and the Canadian deflected the pass past Bobrovsky to tie the game early in the third period. That score held until extra time.

This story will be updated.