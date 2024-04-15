Panthers take win streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (46-24-10, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Florida Panthers (51-24-6, second in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Panthers -152, Maple Leafs +124; over/under is 4.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs with a three win streak intact.

Florida has a 16-5-4 record in Atlantic Division games and a 51-24-6 record overall. The Panthers are first in league play serving 13.6 penalty minutes per game.

Toronto has a 46-24-10 record overall and an 11-10-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs have given up 250 goals while scoring 292 for a +42 scoring differential.

Tuesday's game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has 26 goals and 60 assists for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov Jr. has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 69 goals and 38 assists for the Maple Leafs. T.J. Brodie has seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.8 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 14.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Panthers: Aaron Ekblad: out (undisclosed), Carter Verhaeghe: out (undisclosed), Oliver Ekman-Larsson: day to day (upper-body).

Maple Leafs: John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Calle Jarnkrok: out (hand), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.