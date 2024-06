These photos capture electrifying Game 7 where the Florida Panthers win first Stanley Cup

After reaching the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in two years, the Florida Panthers finally achieved their dream, defeating the Edmonton Oilers with a score of 2-1.

The Panthers fought to bring the Stanley Cup to South Florida for the first time in franchise history, ultimately overpowering the Oilers in an electrifying Game 7.

Here are some photos capturing the historic Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in Sunrise, Florida.

Sunrise, Florida, June 24, 2024 - Florida Panthers Matthew Tkachuk (19), lifts the Stanley Cup after the Panthers defeated the Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final

Sunrise, Florida, June 24, 2024 - Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) looks to pass behind the Panthers net during second period action in game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Sunrise, Florida, June 24, 2024 - Panthers defenders face Edmonton Oilers right wing Connor Brown (28) during second period action in game 7.

Florida Panthers fans celerbate a goal by center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) shoots and scores a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final.

Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates with teammate Anton Lundell (15) after scoring a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, June 24, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla.

Florida Panther Carter Verhaeghe (23) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner (74) during the first period.