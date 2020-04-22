Panthers willing to move back a few slots as well

If the Cardinals are auctioning off the eighth overall pick to the highest bidder, their biggest problem might be the team right in front of them.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Panthers are open to “sliding back a few spots,” from the seventh overall choice.

There’s an easy case to be made for the Panthers adding picks, since they have so many vacancies on defense to fill.

After signing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and wide receiver Robby Anderson in free agency and extending running back Christian McCaffrey, and trading for left tackle Russell Okung, the Panthers have a reasonably competent set of offensive personnel.

The same is not true on the other side of the ball, where quality players are few. Other than defensive tackle Kawann Short, linebacker Shaq Thompson, and second-year pass-rusher Brian Burns, the Panthers lack playmakers on defense, and can justify picks at every level.

They have eight total picks (picking up an extra fifth from Washington for backup quarterback Kyle Allen), and could use several more. But falling too far won’t help, as they need to add quality at defensive tackle and cornerback in particular.

