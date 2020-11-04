Panthers Week 9 injury report: Jeremy Chinn misses first practice

The Carolina Panthers got Christian McCaffrey back in full swing at practice today. Because this is 2020, there had to be a catch. Standout rookie defender Jeremy Chinn did not participate due to a knee injury. Three others were limited.

Here is your first look at the Week 9 injury report.

Player Inury Wed Thu Fri Status LB/DB Jeremy Chinn Knee DNP OT Russell Okung Calf Limited DT Zach Kerr Toe Limited CB Donte Jackson Toe Full CB Corn Elder Neck Limited QB Teddy Bridgewater Neck Full

If Chinn can’t play, it would obviously be a huge blow for the Panthers defense. His versatility and range have made him the most indispensable piece for this unit. Facing the Chiefs without Chinn could lead to the biggest blowout of the year. Coach Matt Rhule told reporters today doing so would not fall on one player but would require multiple guys filling different roles.

