Panthers Week 9 injury report: QB Sam Darnold questionable vs. Patriots

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Whether the Carolina Panthers will have their starting quarterback under center in Week 9 against the New England Patriots will, seemingly, just about come down to the wire.

On Friday, head coach Matt Rhule still could not provide a firm decision on Sunday’s status for quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold, who remains in the concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in Week 8’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, must be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to suit up.

Rhule also confirmed that the right shoulder issue Darnold is currently dealing with has made his status even cloudier. When asked if the throwing arm is as much of a concern as the concussion, Rhule said plainly, “Yes.”

Here’s the final injury report for the team heading into the weekend:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

CB C.J. Henderson

Shoulder

Full

Full

Full

LB Shaq Thompson

Foot

Limited

Full

Full

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Concussion

Full

T Cameron Erving

Knee

Full

Full

Full

C Matt Paradis

Knee

Full

Full

Full

CB Stephon Gilmore

Quad

Full

Full

Full

QB Sam Darnold

Concussion/Right shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

Ankle

Full

Full

Full

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Toe

Limited

DNP

DNP

Questionable

G Pat Elflein

Hamstring

Full

Full

Questionable

As for running back Christian McCaffrey, who is not listed since he’s yet to be moved to the 53-man roster, Rhule stated he wouldn’t be put into a “40 to 50-play” situation. McCaffrey has missed 18 of the team’s last 24 games dating back to last season.

Related

Panthers kindly compliment Patriots QB Mac Jones ahead of Week 9 matchup

Recommended Stories