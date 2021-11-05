Panthers Week 9 injury report: QB Sam Darnold questionable vs. Patriots
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Whether the Carolina Panthers will have their starting quarterback under center in Week 9 against the New England Patriots will, seemingly, just about come down to the wire.
On Friday, head coach Matt Rhule still could not provide a firm decision on Sunday’s status for quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold, who remains in the concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in Week 8’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, must be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to suit up.
Rhule also confirmed that the right shoulder issue Darnold is currently dealing with has made his status even cloudier. When asked if the throwing arm is as much of a concern as the concussion, Rhule said plainly, “Yes.”
Here’s the final injury report for the team heading into the weekend:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
CB C.J. Henderson
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
–
LB Shaq Thompson
Foot
Limited
Full
Full
–
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Concussion
Full
–
–
–
T Cameron Erving
Knee
Full
Full
Full
–
C Matt Paradis
Knee
Full
Full
Full
–
CB Stephon Gilmore
Quad
Full
Full
Full
–
QB Sam Darnold
Concussion/Right shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
LB Jermaine Carter Jr.
Ankle
Full
Full
Full
–
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Toe
Limited
DNP
DNP
Questionable
G Pat Elflein
Hamstring
–
Full
Full
Questionable
As for running back Christian McCaffrey, who is not listed since he’s yet to be moved to the 53-man roster, Rhule stated he wouldn’t be put into a “40 to 50-play” situation. McCaffrey has missed 18 of the team’s last 24 games dating back to last season.
Related
Panthers kindly compliment Patriots QB Mac Jones ahead of Week 9 matchup