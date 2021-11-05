Panthers Week 9 injury report: QB Sam Darnold questionable vs. Patriots

Whether the Carolina Panthers will have their starting quarterback under center in Week 9 against the New England Patriots will, seemingly, just about come down to the wire.

On Friday, head coach Matt Rhule still could not provide a firm decision on Sunday’s status for quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold, who remains in the concussion protocol after sustaining a head injury in Week 8’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, must be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to suit up.

Rhule also confirmed that the right shoulder issue Darnold is currently dealing with has made his status even cloudier. When asked if the throwing arm is as much of a concern as the concussion, Rhule said plainly, “Yes.”

Here’s the final injury report for the team heading into the weekend:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status CB C.J. Henderson Shoulder Full Full Full – LB Shaq Thompson Foot Limited Full Full – WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Concussion Full – – – T Cameron Erving Knee Full Full Full – C Matt Paradis Knee Full Full Full – CB Stephon Gilmore Quad Full Full Full – QB Sam Darnold Concussion/Right shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable LB Jermaine Carter Jr. Ankle Full Full Full – CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III Toe Limited DNP DNP Questionable G Pat Elflein Hamstring – Full Full Questionable

As for running back Christian McCaffrey, who is not listed since he’s yet to be moved to the 53-man roster, Rhule stated he wouldn’t be put into a “40 to 50-play” situation. McCaffrey has missed 18 of the team’s last 24 games dating back to last season.

