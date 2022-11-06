Panthers’ Week 9 halftime deficit vs. Bengals largest in franchise history

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

It might be a miracle that the Carolina Panthers were only down 35-0 at the break of their Week 9 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Regardless, it’s a franchise record exactly where it stands.

Carolina’s 35-point deficit is now the largest halftime differential in team history. The previous mark stood at 32 points, which came in Week 17 of the 2019 season against the New Orleans Saints.

So, how did they get there? Well . . .

They picked up zero first downs. They totaled all of 32 yards on offense. And quarterback PJ Walker completed three of his 10 attempts for nine yards alongside two interceptions.

Oh, and they’ve also turned Bengals running back Joe Mixon into Walter Payton. Mixon, who was averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry entering the afternoon, is up to 113 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries.

He also added a receiving touchdown (his fourth of the outing) right before the end of the second quarter—a 12-yard catch on a strike from quarterback Joe Burrow to put the Panthers in this now historic hole.

Related

Report: Packers offered Panthers 1st-round pick for DJ Moore

Panthers CB Donte Jackson active vs. Bengals in Week 9

List

Who are the experts picking in Panthers vs. Bengals?

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Biggest storylines for Panthers vs. Bengals in Week 9

    Can PJ Walker keep the Panthers offense purring on Sunday against the Bengals?

  • UN climate summit opens with warning against 'backsliding'

    The UN's COP27 climate summit kicked off Sunday in Egypt with warnings against backsliding on efforts to cut emissions and calls for rich nations to compensate poor countries after a year of extreme weather disasters. Just in the past few months, climate-induced catastrophes have killed thousands, displaced millions and cost billions in damages across the world. Massive floods devastated swaths of Pakistan and Nigeria, droughts worsened in Africa and the western United States, cyclones whipped the Caribbean, and unprecedented heatwaves seared three continents. The conference in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh comes in a fraught year marked by Russia's war on Ukraine, an energy crunch, soaring inflation and the lingering effects from the Covid pandemic. But Simon Stiell, the UN's climate change executive secretary, said he would not be a "custodian of backsliding" on the goal of slashing greenhouse emissions 45 percent by 2030 to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above late-19th-century levels. "We will be holding people to account, be they presidents, prime ministers, CEOs," Stiell said as the 13-day summit opened. "The heart of implementation is everybody everywhere in the world every single day doing everything they possibly can to address the climate crisis," he said. Current trends would see carbon pollution increase 10 percent by the end of the decade and Earth's surface heat up 2.8C, according to findings unveiled last week. Promises made under the 2015 Paris Agreement would, if kept, only shave off a few tenths of a degree. "Whilst I do understand that leaders around the world have faced competing priorities this year, we must be clear: as challenging as our current moment is, inaction is myopic and can only defer climate catastrophe," said Alok Sharma, British president of the previous COP26 as he handed over the chairmanship to Egypt. "How many more wake-up calls does the world -- and world leaders -- actually need?", he said. In a dire warning, the UN's World Meteorological Organization said the past eight years are on track to be the eight warmest on record, with an acceleration in sea level rise, glacier melt and heatwaves. "As COP27 gets underway, our planet is sending a distress signal," UN chief Antonio Guterres said in a statement. - 'Loss and damage' - The COP27 summit will focus like never before on money -- a major sticking point that has soured relations between countries that got rich burning fossil fuels and the poorer ones suffering from the worst consequences of climate change. The United States and the European Union -- fearful of creating an open-ended reparations framework -- have dragged their feet and challenged the need for a separate funding stream. Delegates agreed on Sunday to put the "loss and damage" issue on the COP27 agenda, a first step toward what are sure to be fraught discussions. Inclusion of the agenda item "reflects a sense of solidarity and empathy for the suffering of the victims of climate induced disasters," said COP27 president Sameh Shoukry of Egypt. "We all owe a debt of gratitude to activists and civil society organisations who have persistently demanded the space to discuss funding for loss and damage," he said to applause. Shoukry also noted that rich nations have not fulfilled a separate pledge to deliver $100 billion per year to help developing countries green their economies and build resilience against future climate change. He also lamented that most climate financing is based on loans. "We do not have the luxury to continue this way. We have to change our approaches to this existential threat," he said, calling for solutions that "prove we are serious about not leaving anyone behind". - US-China tensions - After the first day of talks, more than 120 world leaders will join the summit on Monday and Tuesday. The most conspicuous no-show will be China's Xi Jinping, whose leadership was renewed last month at a Communist Party Congress. US President Joe Biden has said he will come, but only after legislative elections on Tuesday that could see either or both houses of Congress fall into the hands of Republicans hostile to international action on climate change. Cooperation between the United States and China -- the world's two largest economies and carbon polluters -- has been crucial to rare breakthroughs in the nearly 30-year saga of UN climate talks, including the 2015 Paris Agreement. But Sino-US relations have sunk to a 40-year low after a visit to Taiwan by House leader Nancy Pelosi and a US ban on the sale of high-level chip technology to China, leaving the outcome of COP27 in doubt. A meeting between Xi and Biden at the G20 summit in Bali days before the UN climate meeting ends, if it happens, could be decisive. One bright spot at COP27 will be the arrival of Brazilian president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose campaign vowed to protect the Amazon and reverse the extractive policies of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. bur-lth/fz

  • Joe Mixon stakes Bengals to 7-0 lead

    The Bengals offense had a bad night against the Browns last Monday night, but they’re off to a good start on Sunday. They ripped off a 90-yard, nine-play drive to open their home game against the Panthers and running back Joe Mixon punched the ball into the end zone from two yards out to cap [more]

  • Lindsay Lohan Explained Why She Is A "Little Jealous" Of How Celebrities Use Social Media Now

    "None of us had a say in how to control our own narrative. There were paparazzi pictures, and then people ran with it."View Entire Post ›

  • These first half offensive stats for Patriots-Colts are astoundingly bad

    You might need a cup of coffee to get through this game.

  • Joe Mixon has four touchdowns at halftime, Bengals up 35-0

    It’s Joe Mixon Day in Cincinnati. The Bengals running back had himself a day in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Mixon ran for three touchdowns and caught another just before halftime as the Bengals ran out to a 35-0 lead on their home field. It’s the first four-touchdown game of Mixon’s [more]

  • On pace for 2,000-yard season, Tyreek Hill sets record for most receiving yards in 9 games

    Tyreek Hill is putting together a historic start to the 2022 NFL season and now he stands alone with his first-half performance this year.

  • Report: Rams offered Panthers 2 1st-rounders, 2nd-rounder for Brian Burns

    According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, the Rams ultimately offered the Panthers two first-rounders (2024 and 2025) and a second-rounder (2023) for Brian Burns.

  • Joe Mixon scores 4 TDs as Bengals take 35-0 halftime lead over Panthers

    It's a rout in Cincinnati.

  • Here’s How Much Cash You Need Stashed If a National Emergency Happens

    You've probably heard time and again that it's important to have a rainy-day fund set up "just in case" something unexpected were to happen. But we're now at a time when having an emergency fund is...

  • Bengals lose first-rounder Dax Hill to shoulder injury

    Another bad injury update for the Bengals.

  • MLB Free Agents 2022-23: Ranking the top five third basemen

    Here are the top five third basemen set to hit the free-agent market after the 2022 MLB season.

  • Passenger plane crashes into Africa's largest lake after trying to land in stormy conditions, reports said

    Twenty-six of the 43 people on board the Precision Air jet have been rescued from Lake Victoria so far, according to local media reports.

  • NFL Week 9 late game tracker: Tom Brady, Buccaneers battle reigning Super Bowl champion Rams

    Follow all the action live with Yahoo Sports as these two struggling powers search for a win.

  • Michigan football moves up, gets 2 first-place votes in reshuffled USA TODAY Coaches Poll

    A big win by LSU pushed the Tigers into the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll that saw Alabama, Clemson tumbled after road losses.

  • Kirk Herbstreit announces top six teams after Week 10: Oregon, TCU ahead of Vols

    Kirk Herbstreit announces his top four college football teams and first two out of the College Football Playoff after Week 10. Herbstreit has Oregon and TCU ahead of Tennessee.

  • College football winners and losers: Taking stock of the conference title races after Week 10

    LSU and Georgia are now on track to meet in the SEC title game after their big wins.

  • Who follows No. 1 Georgia after three of top six lose? Our college football coaches poll prediction

    On a weekend where three of the top six teams lost, there is going to be major changes to this week's USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

  • Christian McCaffrey trade won by Panthers, not 49ers, ESPN determines

    Despite the instant jolt Christian McCaffrey provided for the 49ers' offense, ESPN believes the Carolina Panthers came out on top in the trade.

  • Rex Ryan lost Patriots-Jets bet with Tedy Bruschi, paid up in hilarious fashion

    Rex Ryan lost a Patriots-Jets bet with ESPN colleague Tedy Bruschi and he was forced to pay up in the best way possible.