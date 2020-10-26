Panthers Week 8 injury report: 2 offensive linemen DNP at first practice

The Panthers are on a short week as they prepare for the Falcons in their only primetime game of the 2020 season on Thursday night.

Player Injury Mon Tue Wed Status OT Russell Okung Calf DNP G John Miller Ankle DNP CB Eli Apple Hamstring Full DE Marquis Haynes Knee Full DL Efe Obada Back Full

Okung and Miller represent two starting offensive linemen potentially being ruled out. On Sunday against the Saints, Dennis Daley started at right guard in Miller’s place and Greg Little came in when Okung went down. While Little did well at left tackle, Daley eventually got benched for Trent Scott.

In related news, running back Christian McCaffrey was spotted wearing a red no-contact jersey, but that he was spotted at all indicates he’s getting close to returning. He is still considered a long shot to play this week, though and he has not been activated from injured reserve as of yet.

