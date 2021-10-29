Panthers Week 8 injury report: LB Shaq Thompson questionable vs. Falcons

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
All things considered, the Carolina Panthers should’ve come out of Friday’s practice relatively satisfied on the injury front.

In the team’s final report heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, three offensive linemen—two of them starters in left tackle Cameron Erving and center Matt Paradis—did not receive a game designation. That, of course, implies they’re each good to go for what’s been a struggling front all season.

(So while they may not be great, at least they’re not out.)

The biggest name of the bunch, linebacker Shaq Thompson, has been given the questionable label after an encouraging week of practice. What’s more encouraging, though, is what head coach Matt Rhule had to say about him—as he told reporters he expects the seventh-year defender to suit up.

Here’s the final report in its entirety:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

CB C.J. Henderson

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

LB Shaq Thompson

Foot

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Concussion

DNP

DNP

Limited

Out

FB Giovanni Ricci

Concussion

Limited

Full

Full

T Cameron Erving

Neck

Full

Full

Full

T Daviyon Nixon

Knee

Limited

DNP

DE Darryl Johnson

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

Out

T Trent Scott

Finger

Full

Full

C Matt Paradis

Back

Limited

Limited

As for cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Panthers will take the same approach as they did last week. They’ll gauge his progress going into tomorrow and make a call from there.

Related

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson on foot injury: 'Dallas needs some new turf'

List

Panthers' statistical leaders going into Week 8

