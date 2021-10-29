Panthers Week 8 injury report: LB Shaq Thompson questionable vs. Falcons
All things considered, the Carolina Panthers should’ve come out of Friday’s practice relatively satisfied on the injury front.
In the team’s final report heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, three offensive linemen—two of them starters in left tackle Cameron Erving and center Matt Paradis—did not receive a game designation. That, of course, implies they’re each good to go for what’s been a struggling front all season.
(So while they may not be great, at least they’re not out.)
The biggest name of the bunch, linebacker Shaq Thompson, has been given the questionable label after an encouraging week of practice. What’s more encouraging, though, is what head coach Matt Rhule had to say about him—as he told reporters he expects the seventh-year defender to suit up.
Here’s the final report in its entirety:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
CB C.J. Henderson
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
LB Shaq Thompson
Foot
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Concussion
DNP
DNP
Limited
Out
FB Giovanni Ricci
Concussion
Limited
Full
Full
–
T Cameron Erving
Neck
Full
Full
Full
–
T Daviyon Nixon
Knee
Limited
DNP
–
–
DE Darryl Johnson
Hamstring
–
DNP
DNP
Out
T Trent Scott
Finger
–
Full
Full
–
C Matt Paradis
Back
–
Limited
Limited
–
As for cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the Panthers will take the same approach as they did last week. They’ll gauge his progress going into tomorrow and make a call from there.
