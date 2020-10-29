Panthers Week 8 inactives: Zach Kerr, Russell Okung out vs. Falcons

The Carolina Panthers are once again shorthanded in the trenches heading into their Week 8 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, with starters on both sides of the line of scrimmage being ruled out.

Here are the team’s inactives for tonight’s game.

OT Russell Okung

DT Zach Kerr

G Mike Horton

DB Sean Chandler

QB Will Grier

Greg Little will start in Okung’s place at left tackle. He performed well last week against the Saints and can build a claim to more playing time with another strong game against Atlanta. Kerr had been taking the place of Kawann Short, who is on injured reserve. The Panthers will now be starting rookie Bravvion Roy next to Derrick Brown.

As for those not listed here, Christian McCaffrey and Yetur Gross-Matos are also on IR and a couple offensive linemen are on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well as cornerback Rasul Douglas.

As for Atlanta, here is their list of inactives.

DE Takk McKinley

RB Ito Smith

DT Marlon Davidson

CB Jordan Miller

OT John Wetzel

Check back later for highlights and analysis after the game.

