Panthers Week 7 injury report: 4 players limited at first practice

The Carolina Panthers had four players limited at their first practice of the week and no non-participants.
Here’s your first look at the Week 7 injury report.
|Player
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|WR Curtis Samuel
|Knee
|Limited
|DT Zach Kerr
|Toe
|Limited
|CB Donte Jackson
|Toe
|Limited
|G John Miller
|Ankle
|Limited
|CB Eli Apple
|Hamstring
|Full
|RB Mike Davis
|Ankle
|Full
|RB Trenton Cannon
|Neck
|Full
While this doesn’t look too bad on the surface, it also doesn’t represent just how shorthanded the team is right now.
Christian McCaffrey, Yetur Gross-Matos and Juston Burris are all on the injured reserve list, Kawann Short and Keith Kirkwood are out for the season and four players are on the team’s growing reserve/COVID-19 list, including two offensive linemen and kicker Joey Slye. Carolina has brought in three free agent kickers to compete for his spot if Slye can’t play against the Saints.