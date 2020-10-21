Panthers Week 7 injury report: 4 players limited at first practice

Tim Weaver

The Carolina Panthers had four players limited at their first practice of the week and no non-participants.

Here’s your first look at the Week 7 injury report.

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
WR Curtis Samuel Knee Limited
DT Zach Kerr Toe Limited
CB Donte Jackson Toe Limited
G John Miller Ankle Limited
CB Eli Apple Hamstring Full
RB Mike Davis Ankle Full
RB Trenton Cannon Neck Full

While this doesn’t look too bad on the surface, it also doesn’t represent just how shorthanded the team is right now.

Christian McCaffrey, Yetur Gross-Matos and Juston Burris are all on the injured reserve list, Kawann Short and Keith Kirkwood are out for the season and four players are on the team’s growing reserve/COVID-19 list, including two offensive linemen and kicker Joey Slye. Carolina has brought in three free agent kickers to compete for his spot if Slye can’t play against the Saints.

