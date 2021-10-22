Panthers Week 7 injury report: Brady Christensen may start at LT
Another week, another change on the offensive line for the Carolina Panthers? Possibly.
The broader contingent of the team faithful may be getting their wish again, as head coach Matt Rhule said on Friday that rookie Brady Christensen could be in line to start at left tackle for Week 7. Usual starter Cameron Erving, who was listed with a neck injury on Thursday, was absent today with an illness and is questionable for the matchup against the New York Giants.
Here’s the full report heading into the weekend:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
CB C.J. Henderson
Shoulder
Full
Full
Full
–
LB Frankie Luvu
Biceps
Limited
Limited
Full
–
WR Alex Erickson
Concussion
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Foot
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
FB Giovanni Ricci
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OT Cameron Erving
Neck, Illness
–
Limited
DNP
Questionable
Knee
–
Full
Full
–
As expected, linebacker Shaq Thompson will miss his third straight game with the plantar fascia issue. Rookie wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. and fullback Giovanni Ricci have also been ruled out.
Conversely, cornerback C.J. Henderson, center Matt Paradis and linebacker Frankie Luvu are all cleared without any game designations.
