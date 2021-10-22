Panthers Week 7 injury report: Brady Christensen may start at LT

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
Another week, another change on the offensive line for the Carolina Panthers? Possibly.

The broader contingent of the team faithful may be getting their wish again, as head coach Matt Rhule said on Friday that rookie Brady Christensen could be in line to start at left tackle for Week 7. Usual starter Cameron Erving, who was listed with a neck injury on Thursday, was absent today with an illness and is questionable for the matchup against the New York Giants.

Here’s the full report heading into the weekend:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

CB C.J. Henderson

Shoulder

Full

Full

Full

LB Frankie Luvu

Biceps

Limited

Limited

Full

WR Alex Erickson

Concussion

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Shaq Thompson

Foot

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

FB Giovanni Ricci

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OT Cameron Erving

Neck, Illness

Limited

DNP

Questionable

C Matt Paradis

Knee

Full

Full

As expected, linebacker Shaq Thompson will miss his third straight game with the plantar fascia issue. Rookie wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. and fullback Giovanni Ricci have also been ruled out.

Conversely, cornerback C.J. Henderson, center Matt Paradis and linebacker Frankie Luvu are all cleared without any game designations.

