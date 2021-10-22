Panthers Week 7 injury report: Brady Christensen may start at LT

Another week, another change on the offensive line for the Carolina Panthers? Possibly.

The broader contingent of the team faithful may be getting their wish again, as head coach Matt Rhule said on Friday that rookie Brady Christensen could be in line to start at left tackle for Week 7. Usual starter Cameron Erving, who was listed with a neck injury on Thursday, was absent today with an illness and is questionable for the matchup against the New York Giants.

Here’s the full report heading into the weekend:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status CB C.J. Henderson Shoulder Full Full Full – LB Frankie Luvu Biceps Limited Limited Full – WR Alex Erickson Concussion DNP Limited Limited Questionable WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out LB Shaq Thompson Foot DNP DNP DNP Out FB Giovanni Ricci Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out OT Cameron Erving Neck, Illness – Limited DNP Questionable C Matt Paradis Knee – Full Full –

As expected, linebacker Shaq Thompson will miss his third straight game with the plantar fascia issue. Rookie wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. and fullback Giovanni Ricci have also been ruled out.

Conversely, cornerback C.J. Henderson, center Matt Paradis and linebacker Frankie Luvu are all cleared without any game designations.

