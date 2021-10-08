Panthers Week 5 injury report: RB Christian McCaffrey doubtful vs. Eagles
Well, it was a nice thought for the Carolina Panthers while it lasted.
On Friday, the team ruled star running back Christian McCaffrey as “doubtful” for Sunday’s contest against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. This will now likely be the second straight game McCaffrey misses due to a strained hamstring.
Here’s today’s injury report in its entirety:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
Foot
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
RB Christian McCaffrey
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Limited
Doubtful
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
Ankle
Full
Full
Full
Questionable
G John Miller
Shoulder
Full
Full
–
–
OLB Haason Reddick
Neck
Full
Full
Full
–
C Matt Paradis
Illness
–
DNP
Full
–
Though there is a microscopic chance McCaffrey goes out there for Week 5, as head coach Matt Rhule said his rusher will do some things “health wise” on Saturday, the team definitely knows they’ll be without Thompson and Erving.
The Panthers signed linebacker Kamal Martin up to the active roster this past week as insurance for Thompson’s anticipated absence. As for the open left tackle spot, rookie Brady Christensen and Trent Scott are the favorites to replace Erving.
