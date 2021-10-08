Panthers Week 5 injury report: RB Christian McCaffrey doubtful vs. Eagles

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
Well, it was a nice thought for the Carolina Panthers while it lasted.

On Friday, the team ruled star running back Christian McCaffrey as “doubtful” for Sunday’s contest against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. This will now likely be the second straight game McCaffrey misses due to a strained hamstring.

Here’s today’s injury report in its entirety:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

LB Shaq Thompson

Foot

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

T Cameron Erving

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

RB Christian McCaffrey

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Limited

Doubtful

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Ankle

Full

Full

Full

Questionable

G John Miller

Shoulder

Full

Full

OLB Haason Reddick

Neck

Full

Full

Full

C Matt Paradis

Illness

DNP

Full

Though there is a microscopic chance McCaffrey goes out there for Week 5, as head coach Matt Rhule said his rusher will do some things “health wise” on Saturday, the team definitely knows they’ll be without Thompson and Erving.

The Panthers signed linebacker Kamal Martin up to the active roster this past week as insurance for Thompson’s anticipated absence. As for the open left tackle spot, rookie Brady Christensen and Trent Scott are the favorites to replace Erving.

