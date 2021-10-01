Panthers Week 4 injury report: Gross-Matos doubtful, Miller questionable

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has been officially ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys due to his strained hamstring. So now that bit of expected news is out of the way, let’s get to the actual developments . . .

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game Status RB Christian McCaffrey Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out DE Yetur Gross-Matos Ankle Limited Limited Limited Doubtful G John Miller Shoulder Limited Limited Limited Questionable WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Thumb Full Full Full – CB C.J. Henderson Groin Full Full Full – DT Phil Hoskins Non-injury DNP DNP Limited – OT Cameron Erving Knee – Full Full – LB Shaq Thompson Back – Full Full – WR Shi Smith Non-injury – – DNP –

The two players of the most concern this week are Gross-Matos and Miller. Despite seemingly progressing a bit on Friday, Gross-Matos’ rolled ankle will very likely keep him out for a second straight game.

Miller, on the other hand, is much closer to the field. Head coach Matt Rhule did express some concern regarding the Week 4 availability of his starting right guard, saying he could be a game-time decision, but did describe him as one of the toughest guys he knows.

Additionally, the exclusion of any game status designations for Thompson, Erving, Henderson and Marshall Jr. are all, obviously, signs that they’ll be in uniform at AT&T Stadium.

