Panthers Week 4 injury report: Gross-Matos doubtful, Miller questionable
Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has been officially ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys due to his strained hamstring. So now that bit of expected news is out of the way, let’s get to the actual developments . . .
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game Status
RB Christian McCaffrey
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
Doubtful
G John Miller
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
Thumb
Full
Full
Full
–
CB C.J. Henderson
Groin
Full
Full
Full
–
DT Phil Hoskins
Non-injury
DNP
DNP
Limited
–
Knee
–
Full
Full
–
Back
–
Full
Full
–
WR Shi Smith
Non-injury
–
–
DNP
–
The two players of the most concern this week are Gross-Matos and Miller. Despite seemingly progressing a bit on Friday, Gross-Matos’ rolled ankle will very likely keep him out for a second straight game.
Miller, on the other hand, is much closer to the field. Head coach Matt Rhule did express some concern regarding the Week 4 availability of his starting right guard, saying he could be a game-time decision, but did describe him as one of the toughest guys he knows.
Additionally, the exclusion of any game status designations for Thompson, Erving, Henderson and Marshall Jr. are all, obviously, signs that they’ll be in uniform at AT&T Stadium.
