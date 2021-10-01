Panthers Week 4 injury report: Gross-Matos doubtful, Miller questionable

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey has been officially ruled out of Sunday’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys due to his strained hamstring. So now that bit of expected news is out of the way, let’s get to the actual developments . . .

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game Status

RB Christian McCaffrey

Hamstring

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

Doubtful

G John Miller

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Thumb

Full

Full

Full

CB C.J. Henderson

Groin

Full

Full

Full

DT Phil Hoskins

Non-injury

DNP

DNP

Limited

OT Cameron Erving

Knee

Full

Full

LB Shaq Thompson

Back

Full

Full

WR Shi Smith

Non-injury

DNP

The two players of the most concern this week are Gross-Matos and Miller. Despite seemingly progressing a bit on Friday, Gross-Matos’ rolled ankle will very likely keep him out for a second straight game.

Miller, on the other hand, is much closer to the field. Head coach Matt Rhule did express some concern regarding the Week 4 availability of his starting right guard, saying he could be a game-time decision, but did describe him as one of the toughest guys he knows.

Additionally, the exclusion of any game status designations for Thompson, Erving, Henderson and Marshall Jr. are all, obviously, signs that they’ll be in uniform at AT&T Stadium.

Related

Panthers OC Joe Brady on RB Chuba Hubbard: 'His good is good enough'

List

Panthers vs. Cowboys: 4 key matchups to watch in Week 4

Recommended Stories