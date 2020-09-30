Panthers Week 4 injury report: 5 players limited at Wednesday practice

The Carolina Panthers are still shorthanded, especially in the trenches heading into Week 4. Five starting linemen are on today’s injury report, but one was a non-injury related absence.

Here is your first look at this week’s official injury report.

Okung missed last week’s game against the Chargers with his groin injury. Short and Daley sat out as well but it sounds like they are likely to return to the lineup against Arizona. Coach Matt Rhule told reporters the team will see how Short’s foot responds to today’s practice to determine his status for Sunday.

Also, wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and cornerback Eli Apple practiced for the first time this season. Both are eligible to be activated from the injured reserve list this week. Rhule has designated both to return but he has three weeks to decide when.

