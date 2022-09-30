Panthers Week 4 injury report: Christian McCaffrey questionable vs. Cardinals
Week 4’s final injury report may say otherwise, but Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is feeling great. Like, really great.
McCaffrey spoke with reporters following Friday’s practice, a return to the field for the sixth-year rusher after a pair of absences on Wednesday and Thursday. And he made it a point, despite his “questionable” designation, to express how well he’s doing.
“I feel great. I feel great,” he said when asked if he’s certain about his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. “Just part of the deal. Ya know, play with some stuff every once in a while. But, feel great.”
Joining McCaffrey on the questionable side of the report is wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., the other star of Week 3’s victory over the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Matt Rhule said his newest weapon, who reeled in two catches for 90 yards and a score in his team debut, will be a game-time decision.
Here’s the final report for the week:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
RB Christian McCaffrey
Thigh
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
CB Jaycee Horn
Calf
Limited
Full
Full
–
TE Ian Thomas
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
–
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Achilles
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Xavier Woods
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Limited
–
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Hamstring
Limited
DNP
Limited
Questionable
DE Marquis Haynes Sr.
Knee
–
DNP
Limited
Questionable
LB Frankie Luvu
Shoulder
–
Limited
Full
–
CB Donte Jackson
Ankle
–
–
Limited
–
Related
Panthers reportedly optimistic about Christian McCaffrey's Week 4 status
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us
List
NFL Week 4: Reasons to watch each game