Panthers Week 4 injury report: Christian McCaffrey questionable vs. Cardinals

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Week 4’s final injury report may say otherwise, but Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is feeling great. Like, really great.

McCaffrey spoke with reporters following Friday’s practice, a return to the field for the sixth-year rusher after a pair of absences on Wednesday and Thursday. And he made it a point, despite his “questionable” designation, to express how well he’s doing.

“I feel great. I feel great,” he said when asked if he’s certain about his status for Sunday’s matchup with the Arizona Cardinals. “Just part of the deal. Ya know, play with some stuff every once in a while. But, feel great.”

Joining McCaffrey on the questionable side of the report is wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., the other star of Week 3’s victory over the New Orleans Saints. Head coach Matt Rhule said his newest weapon, who reeled in two catches for 90 yards and a score in his team debut, will be a game-time decision.

Here’s the final report for the week:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

RB Christian McCaffrey

Thigh

DNP

DNP

Limited

Questionable

CB Jaycee Horn

Calf

Limited

Full

Full

TE Ian Thomas

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Achilles

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S Xavier Woods

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Limited

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Hamstring

Limited

DNP

Limited

Questionable

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

Knee

DNP

Limited

Questionable

LB Frankie Luvu

Shoulder

Limited

Full

CB Donte Jackson

Ankle

Limited

Related

Panthers reportedly optimistic about Christian McCaffrey's Week 4 status

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Christian McCaffrey's gone zero dark thirty on us

List

NFL Week 4: Reasons to watch each game

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories