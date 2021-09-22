Panthers Week 3 injury report: DE Yetur Gross-Matos ruled out vs. Texans
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Carolina Panthers released their final Week 3 injury report ahead of their Thursday night showdown with the Houston Texans. And, in some expected news, the team has ruled out defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.
Gross-Matos was not trending positively throughout the short turnaround, having been sidelined in each practice this week due to an ankle injury. He, along with starting left guard and the injury reserve-listed Pat Elflein, will not suit up as the Panthers look for a 3-0 start to the season.
Injury
Mon.
Tues.
Wed.
Game Status
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
T Cameron Erving
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
–
DE Morgan Fox
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Full
–
FB Giovanni Ricci
Knee
Full
Full
Full
–
CB Jaycee Horn
Back
–
–
Full
–
Also of note, cornerback Jaycee Horn has popped up on the report for the first time in his pro career. The rookie, however, was listed as a full participant despite a back injury and will play without any game status designation.
Related
Panthers vs. Texans 2021 Week 3: Time, TV schedule and how to watch online