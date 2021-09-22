Panthers Week 3 injury report: DE Yetur Gross-Matos ruled out vs. Texans

The Carolina Panthers released their final Week 3 injury report ahead of their Thursday night showdown with the Houston Texans. And, in some expected news, the team has ruled out defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

Gross-Matos was not trending positively throughout the short turnaround, having been sidelined in each practice this week due to an ankle injury. He, along with starting left guard and the injury reserve-listed Pat Elflein, will not suit up as the Panthers look for a 3-0 start to the season.

Injury Mon. Tues. Wed. Game Status DE Yetur Gross-Matos Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out T Cameron Erving Knee Limited Full Full – DE Morgan Fox Ankle Limited Limited Full – FB Giovanni Ricci Knee Full Full Full – CB Jaycee Horn Back – – Full –

Also of note, cornerback Jaycee Horn has popped up on the report for the first time in his pro career. The rookie, however, was listed as a full participant despite a back injury and will play without any game status designation.

