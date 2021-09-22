Panthers Week 3 injury report: DE Yetur Gross-Matos ruled out vs. Texans

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read
The Carolina Panthers released their final Week 3 injury report ahead of their Thursday night showdown with the Houston Texans. And, in some expected news, the team has ruled out defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos.

Gross-Matos was not trending positively throughout the short turnaround, having been sidelined in each practice this week due to an ankle injury. He, along with starting left guard and the injury reserve-listed Pat Elflein, will not suit up as the Panthers look for a 3-0 start to the season.

Injury

Mon.

Tues.

Wed.

Game Status

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

T Cameron Erving

Knee

Limited

Full

Full

DE Morgan Fox

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Full

FB Giovanni Ricci

Knee

Full

Full

Full

CB Jaycee Horn

Back

Full

Also of note, cornerback Jaycee Horn has popped up on the report for the first time in his pro career. The rookie, however, was listed as a full participant despite a back injury and will play without any game status designation.

