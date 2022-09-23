Panthers Week 3 injury report: Christian McCaffrey a go, Donte Jackson questionable
Maybe Christian McCaffrey didn’t have to take a leak today.
The Carolina Panthers released their final injury report of Week 3 on Friday, about 48 hours ahead of kickoff against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. And McCaffrey, who made his way on the list yesterday due to “lingering soreness” in his ankle, was now a full participant in practice and is set to go for the divisional clash.
Joining the star rusher on the Bank of America Stadium turf will be linebacker Frankie Luvu as well as defensive linemen Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis—who both made their first appearance on the report today. All three, like McCaffrey, do not have a game status designation—meaning they’ll be in uniform.
Cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, however, are not as lucky. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Jackson, who is down as questionable, will be a game-time decision come Sunday afternoon.
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
RB Christian McCaffrey
Rest/ankle
DNP
Limited
Full
–
CB Donte Jackson
Hamstring
Limited
Limited
Full
Questionable
LB Frankie Luvu
Shoulder
–
Limited
Full
–
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
Achilles
–
Limited
DNP
Questionable
DE Brian Burns
Ankle
–
–
Limited
–
DT Matt Ioannidis
Groin
–
–
Limited
–
