Panthers Week 3 injury report: Christian McCaffrey a go, Donte Jackson questionable

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Maybe Christian McCaffrey didn’t have to take a leak today.

The Carolina Panthers released their final injury report of Week 3 on Friday, about 48 hours ahead of kickoff against the NFC South rival New Orleans Saints. And McCaffrey, who made his way on the list yesterday due to “lingering soreness” in his ankle, was now a full participant in practice and is set to go for the divisional clash.

Joining the star rusher on the Bank of America Stadium turf will be linebacker Frankie Luvu as well as defensive linemen Brian Burns and Matt Ioannidis—who both made their first appearance on the report today. All three, like McCaffrey, do not have a game status designation—meaning they’ll be in uniform.

Cornerbacks Donte Jackson and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, however, are not as lucky. Head coach Matt Rhule told reporters that Jackson, who is down as questionable, will be a game-time decision come Sunday afternoon.

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

RB Christian McCaffrey

Rest/ankle

DNP

Limited

Full

CB Donte Jackson

Hamstring

Limited

Limited

Full

Questionable

LB Frankie Luvu

Shoulder

Limited

Full

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Achilles

Limited

DNP

Questionable

DE Brian Burns

Ankle

Limited

DT Matt Ioannidis

Groin

Limited

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

