Panthers Week 3 inactives: CB A.J. Bouye not ready yet vs. Texans
Through their lack of depth and injury to defensive back Myles Hartsfield, the Carolina Panthers were biding themselves some time until the return of A.J. Bouye to sure up their secondary. Well, they’ll have to bide for at least another game.
Amongst tonight’s inactives for the Week 3 showcase against the Houston Texans is Bouye, in what’s a slight surprise. The ninth-year cornerback is coming off serving the final two games of a six-game suspension that dated back to last season. He apparently, however, is not where the team wants him to be in terms of preparedness on the short turnaround.
Here’s the full list of inactive Panthers for the contest:
WR Shi Smith
CB A.J. Bouye
LB Clay Johnston
DT Phil Hoskins
G Michael Jordan
G Deonte Brown
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
Gross-Matos, the other standout name in the group, was already ruled out yesterday due to an ankle injury. The second-year defensive end had not participated in practice all week.
As for Houston:
QB Deshaun Watson
TE Brevin Jordan
S Justin Reid
CB Terrance Mitchell
DL Jordan Jenkins
LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
WR Danny Amendola