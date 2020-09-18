Panthers Week 2 injury report: 3 linemen ruled out vs. Buccaneers

Three starting linemen for the Carolina Panthers have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here is the team’s complete official Week 2 injury report.

Gross-Matos was originally listed with an eye injury after getting poked at practice on Wednesday. He developed concussion symptoms though, so he is now in the protocol.

Daley is missing his second straight game with a sprained ankle. Coach Matt Rhule never expressed any hope that he’d be able to play this week.

Finally, Short hurt his foot against the Raiders and played through the pain. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow told reporters he would be surprised if Short doesn’t play on Sunday, so this is a disappointing development.

Expect Michael Schofield (LG), Zach Kerr (DT) and Stephen Weatherly (DE) to start at their respective positions.

Related