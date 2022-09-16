Panthers Week 2 injury report: WR Shi Smith questionable vs. Giants

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

With return man Andre Roberts placed on injured reserve and set to miss a few months’ time, Week 2 appeared to offer a new opportunity for Carolina Panthers wideout Shi Smith. But, suddenly, it may not appear that way now.

The second-year receiver, who was presumably in line to take over punt return duties against the New York Giants on Sunday, hit the practice field donning a red jersey. He has now been listed as questionable due to a groin issue.

As a result, fellow wideouts DJ Moore and Laviska Shenault Jr. took punts during Friday’s session. So if Smith is down come Sunday, we could see Shenault Jr. deemed active for the first time as a Panther.

Here’s the injury report for Week 2 in its entirety:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

RB Christian McCaffrey

Rest

DNP

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

Hip

DNP

Limited

Full

LB Frankie Luvu

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

OT Taylor Moton

Knee

Limited

Limited

Full

LB Brandon Smith

Thigh

Limited

Limited

DNP

Doubtful

WR Shi Smith

Groin

DNP

Questionable

Related

How to watch Panthers vs. Giants: Time, TV and streaming options for Week 2

Panthers OC Ben McAdoo on playing Giants: 'There's nothing to it'

List

NFL Week 2: Reasons to watch each game

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire

Recommended Stories