Panthers Week 2 injury report: WR Shi Smith questionable vs. Giants
With return man Andre Roberts placed on injured reserve and set to miss a few months’ time, Week 2 appeared to offer a new opportunity for Carolina Panthers wideout Shi Smith. But, suddenly, it may not appear that way now.
The second-year receiver, who was presumably in line to take over punt return duties against the New York Giants on Sunday, hit the practice field donning a red jersey. He has now been listed as questionable due to a groin issue.
As a result, fellow wideouts DJ Moore and Laviska Shenault Jr. took punts during Friday’s session. So if Smith is down come Sunday, we could see Shenault Jr. deemed active for the first time as a Panther.
Here’s the injury report for Week 2 in its entirety:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
RB Christian McCaffrey
Rest
DNP
–
–
–
DE Marquis Haynes Sr.
Hip
DNP
Limited
Full
–
LB Frankie Luvu
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
–
OT Taylor Moton
Knee
Limited
Limited
Full
–
LB Brandon Smith
Thigh
Limited
Limited
DNP
Doubtful
WR Shi Smith
Groin
–
–
DNP
Questionable
