Panthers Week 2 injury report: WR Shi Smith questionable vs. Giants

With return man Andre Roberts placed on injured reserve and set to miss a few months’ time, Week 2 appeared to offer a new opportunity for Carolina Panthers wideout Shi Smith. But, suddenly, it may not appear that way now.

The second-year receiver, who was presumably in line to take over punt return duties against the New York Giants on Sunday, hit the practice field donning a red jersey. He has now been listed as questionable due to a groin issue.

As a result, fellow wideouts DJ Moore and Laviska Shenault Jr. took punts during Friday’s session. So if Smith is down come Sunday, we could see Shenault Jr. deemed active for the first time as a Panther.

Here’s the injury report for Week 2 in its entirety:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status RB Christian McCaffrey Rest DNP – – – DE Marquis Haynes Sr. Hip DNP Limited Full – LB Frankie Luvu Shoulder Limited Limited Full – OT Taylor Moton Knee Limited Limited Full – LB Brandon Smith Thigh Limited Limited DNP Doubtful WR Shi Smith Groin – – DNP Questionable

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire