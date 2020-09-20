Panthers Week 2 inactives: QB Will Grier sitting out vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have released their inactives list for their Week 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here are the players who will not be in the lineup today.

DT Kawann Short

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

OL Dennis Daley

QB Will Grier

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

DE Shareef Miller

Obviously missing two defensive line starters is a big deal. Zach Kerr will start in Short’s place, while Stephen Weatherly takes over for the rookie Gross-Matos. Short suffered a foot injury last week against the Raiders and Gross-Matos is in the concussion protocol after getting poked in the eye at practice.

To help compensate for these two being ruled out, the team promoted defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad yesterday.

On offense, the quarterback situation is the story. Last week, P.J. Walker was on the inactives list, making Will Grier the backup behind Teddy Bridgewater. This week, they’ve switched. Coach Matt Rhule says the two will rotate depending on how they do in practice. The team plans to carry both on the active roster throughout the season.

As for the Buccaneers, here is their list of inactives.

QB Ryan Griffin

WR Chris Godwin

WR Tyler Johnson

CB Parnell Motley

OLB Cam Gill

G Aaron Stinnie

DL Khalil Davis

Godwin of course cooked the Panthers defense last season in both meetings, so that’s a significant loss. He is also dealing with a concussion.

Enjoy the game and check back throughout for highlights, analysis and reactions from our team here at Panthers Wire.

