Panthers Week 2 inactives: QB Will Grier sitting out vs. Buccaneers

The Carolina Panthers have released their inactives list for their Week 2 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Here are the players who will not be in the lineup today.
DT Kawann Short
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
OL Dennis Daley
QB Will Grier
CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
DE Shareef Miller
Obviously missing two defensive line starters is a big deal. Zach Kerr will start in Short’s place, while Stephen Weatherly takes over for the rookie Gross-Matos. Short suffered a foot injury last week against the Raiders and Gross-Matos is in the concussion protocol after getting poked in the eye at practice.
To help compensate for these two being ruled out, the team promoted defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton from the practice squad yesterday.
On offense, the quarterback situation is the story. Last week, P.J. Walker was on the inactives list, making Will Grier the backup behind Teddy Bridgewater. This week, they’ve switched. Coach Matt Rhule says the two will rotate depending on how they do in practice. The team plans to carry both on the active roster throughout the season.
As for the Buccaneers, here is their list of inactives.
QB Ryan Griffin
WR Chris Godwin
WR Tyler Johnson
CB Parnell Motley
OLB Cam Gill
G Aaron Stinnie
DL Khalil Davis
Godwin of course cooked the Panthers defense last season in both meetings, so that’s a significant loss. He is also dealing with a concussion.
