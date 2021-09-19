Panthers Week 2 inactives: Fairing much better than the Saints
The most notable takeaway from Sunday’s inactive lists is that the Carolina Panthers are fairing much, much better than the visiting New Orleans Saints are. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t at least a few moves of note by head coach Matt Rhule.
One of those choices has veteran offensive lineman Trent Scott, a go-to depth piece from 2020, on the bench today. That, in turn, leaves third-round rookie Brady Christensen on deck for a possible shot on Sunday.
Fellow rookie Shi Smith, however, will not get any shot just yet. Despite progressing rather well through his shoulder injury, the sixth-round wideout will not grab his pads today.
Here is the entire list for Carolina:
WR Shi Smith
DT Phil Hoskins
G Michael Jordan
G Deonte Brown
T Trent Scott
TE Colin Thompson
DE Darryl Johnson
But, again, the moral of the story is that Saints are down and they’re down bad:
CB Marshon Lattimore
S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
C Erik McCoy
DE Tanoh Kpassagnon
LB Pete Werner
QB Ian Book
DT Montravius Adams
New Orleans will also be without linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive end Marcus Davenport and defensive tackle David Onyemata, who are all on reserve, and a handful of coaches due to COVID-19 protocols.
