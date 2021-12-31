Panthers Week 17 injury report: CB Stephon Gilmore out vs. Saints
The Carolina Panthers may not have much time left with Stephon Gilmore. And now, they definitely won’t have any time with him on the field this Sunday.
As expected, Gilmore has been ruled out of the team’s Week 17 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. The soon-to-be free agent and former Defensive Player of the Year, whose chances of suiting up were essentially squashed by head coach Matt Rhule on Wednesday, had not practiced all week.
Likely joining him in street clothes will be offensive lineman Cameron Erving, who missed the Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to the same calf issue. Rookie Brady Christensen will get the start at left tackle in place of Erving for the second straight game.
Here’s how the final injury report materialized ahead of the division clash:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
LT Cameron Erving
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
CB Stephon Gilmore
Groin
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
S Kenny Robinson
Illness
DNP
–
–
–
S Juston Burris
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
LB Jermaine Carter Jr.
Groin
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Sean Chandler
Groin
–
Limited
Limited
Doubtful
CB CJ Henderson
Shoulder/Knee
Limited
Questionable
Panthers OC Jeff Nixon on switch from Cam Newton: 'We can do the same things' with Sam Darnold
Was Panthers great Steve Smith Sr. snubbed from Hall of Fame finalists list?
Panthers snap count standouts: Brady Christensen holds his own at LT