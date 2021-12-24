Panthers Week 16 injury report: DJ Moore, Cameron Erving questionable vs. Bucs
As expected, the Carolina Panthers may have to make their final stand at home here in 2021 without a pair of key offensive starters.
The first of which is wideout DJ Moore, who has been battling a hamstring strain for the past two weeks. The fourth-year receiver finally got back to the practice field on Friday following a pair of absences the two afternoons prior.
He and left tackle Cameron Erving are officially listed as questionable for the Week 16 tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Erving was also limited as he continues to deal with a calf issue.
If Erving cannot go, rookie Brady Christensen is likely to get the nod on the blindside in the contest. The third-round pick has chalked up starts at left tackle, right tackle and right guard this season.
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
WR DJ Moore
Hamstring
DNP
DNP
Limited
Questionable
Knee
Limited
Full
Full
–
OT Cameron Erving
Calf
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
DT Phil Hoskins
Back
Limited
DNP
Questionable
Gilmore, without a game designation, now has the green light for Sunday. Hopefully, he’s aware of that . . .
