Panthers Week 15 injury report: WR DJ Moore questionable vs. Steelers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was downgraded on the final injury report for the team’s Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But interim head coach Steve Wilks didn’t exactly describe it as such in the grand scheme of his status.
On Friday, Wilks was asked if Moore—who went from two full practices on Wednesday and Thursday to a limited one this afternoon—has suffered a setback. Here was his response:
“It’s not so much of a setback, it’s just really just trying to see whether or not he’s gonna be able to sustain and be efficient in what we’re asking him to do. So we’ll see exactly how he is.”
The Panthers will see how Moore’s ankle holds up between tomorrow’s light session and the workout prior to kickoff on Sunday. Carolina may also be without another pass catcher in Laviska Shenault Jr., who has also been listed as questionable for the contest.
Here’s the full injury report heading into the weekend:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
LB Brandon Smith
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
Shoulder
Limited
Full
Full
–
LB Cory Littleton
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Full
–
WR DJ Moore
Ankle
Full
Full
Limited
Questionable
WR Laviska Shenault Jr.
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Limited
Questionable
S Xavier Woods
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Full
Questionable
LB Damien Wilson
Personal
DNP
–
