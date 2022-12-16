Panthers Week 15 injury report: WR DJ Moore questionable vs. Steelers

Anthony Rizzuti
·1 min read

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore was downgraded on the final injury report for the team’s Week 15 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But interim head coach Steve Wilks didn’t exactly describe it as such in the grand scheme of his status.

On Friday, Wilks was asked if Moore—who went from two full practices on Wednesday and Thursday to a limited one this afternoon—has suffered a setback. Here was his response:

“It’s not so much of a setback, it’s just really just trying to see whether or not he’s gonna be able to sustain and be efficient in what we’re asking him to do. So we’ll see exactly how he is.”

The Panthers will see how Moore’s ankle holds up between tomorrow’s light session and the workout prior to kickoff on Sunday. Carolina may also be without another pass catcher in Laviska Shenault Jr., who has also been listed as questionable for the contest.

Here’s the full injury report heading into the weekend:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

LB Brandon Smith

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Shoulder

Limited

Full

Full

LB Cory Littleton

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Full

WR DJ Moore

Ankle

Full

Full

Limited

Questionable

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Limited

Questionable

S Xavier Woods

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Full

Questionable

LB Damien Wilson

Personal

DNP

