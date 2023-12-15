Panthers Week 15 injury report: Brian Burns questionable vs. Falcons

Advertisement
Anthony Rizzuti
·2 min read

Brian Burns isn’t a sure thing for Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers have listed the outside linebacker as questionable in their final injury report leading up to their Week 15 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Burns, who did not participate in practice to begin the week, returned to the field on a limited basis the past two days.

In addition to Burns, four players have been ruled questionable with an illness—outside linebacker Amaré Barno, cornerback D’Shawn Jamison and safeties Xavier Woods and Sam Franklin Jr. Fellow outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos is also in question after popping up on Friday with a knee injury.

Not in question are the statuses of guard Justin McCray and tight ends Ian Thomas and Hayden Hurst—all of whom have been ruled out. Hurst, as first reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, is being placed on season-ending injured reserve due to his concussion.

Here is the final Week 15 injury report in its entirety:

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Game status

OLB Brian Burns

Ankle

DNP

Limited

Limited

Questionable

CB Troy Hill

Rest

DNP

CB Jaycee Horn

Rest

DNP

TE Hayden Hurst

Concussion

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

CB D’Shawn Jamison

Illness

DNP

DNP

DNP

Questionable

OLB DJ Johnson

Illness

DNP

G Justin McCray

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OT Taylor Moton

Rest/knee

DNP

Limited

Full

S Jammie Robinson

Illness/finger

DNP

Limited

Full

Questionable

WR Adam Thielen

Rest

DNP

TE Ian Thomas

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.

Back

Limited

Limited

Full

TE Tommy Tremble

Hip

Limited

Limited

Full

DT DeShawn Williams

Knee

Limited

Limited

Full

P Johnny Hekker

Shin

Full

Full

Full

OLB Amaré Barno

Illness

DNP

DNP

Questionable

S Sam Franklin Jr.

Illness

DNP

DNP

Questionable

S Xavier Woods

Illness

DNP

Questionable

OLB Yetur Gross-Matos

Knee

Limited

Questionable

