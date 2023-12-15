Panthers Week 15 injury report: Brian Burns questionable vs. Falcons

Brian Burns isn’t a sure thing for Sunday.

The Carolina Panthers have listed the outside linebacker as questionable in their final injury report leading up to their Week 15 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Burns, who did not participate in practice to begin the week, returned to the field on a limited basis the past two days.

In addition to Burns, four players have been ruled questionable with an illness—outside linebacker Amaré Barno, cornerback D’Shawn Jamison and safeties Xavier Woods and Sam Franklin Jr. Fellow outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos is also in question after popping up on Friday with a knee injury.

Not in question are the statuses of guard Justin McCray and tight ends Ian Thomas and Hayden Hurst—all of whom have been ruled out. Hurst, as first reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, is being placed on season-ending injured reserve due to his concussion.

Here is the final Week 15 injury report in its entirety:

Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game status OLB Brian Burns Ankle DNP Limited Limited Questionable CB Troy Hill Rest DNP – CB Jaycee Horn Rest DNP – TE Hayden Hurst Concussion DNP DNP DNP Out CB D’Shawn Jamison Illness DNP DNP DNP Questionable OLB DJ Johnson Illness DNP – G Justin McCray Calf DNP DNP DNP Out OT Taylor Moton Rest/knee DNP Limited Full – S Jammie Robinson Illness/finger DNP Limited Full Questionable WR Adam Thielen Rest DNP – TE Ian Thomas Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. Back Limited Limited Full – TE Tommy Tremble Hip Limited Limited Full – DT DeShawn Williams Knee Limited Limited Full – P Johnny Hekker Shin Full Full Full – OLB Amaré Barno Illness DNP DNP Questionable S Sam Franklin Jr. Illness DNP DNP Questionable S Xavier Woods Illness DNP Questionable OLB Yetur Gross-Matos Knee Limited Questionable

