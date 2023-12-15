Panthers Week 15 injury report: Brian Burns questionable vs. Falcons
Brian Burns isn’t a sure thing for Sunday.
The Carolina Panthers have listed the outside linebacker as questionable in their final injury report leading up to their Week 15 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. Burns, who did not participate in practice to begin the week, returned to the field on a limited basis the past two days.
In addition to Burns, four players have been ruled questionable with an illness—outside linebacker Amaré Barno, cornerback D’Shawn Jamison and safeties Xavier Woods and Sam Franklin Jr. Fellow outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos is also in question after popping up on Friday with a knee injury.
Not in question are the statuses of guard Justin McCray and tight ends Ian Thomas and Hayden Hurst—all of whom have been ruled out. Hurst, as first reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, is being placed on season-ending injured reserve due to his concussion.
Here is the final Week 15 injury report in its entirety:
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Game status
OLB Brian Burns
Ankle
DNP
Limited
Limited
Questionable
CB Troy Hill
Rest
DNP
–
CB Jaycee Horn
Rest
DNP
–
TE Hayden Hurst
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
CB D’Shawn Jamison
Illness
DNP
DNP
DNP
Questionable
OLB DJ Johnson
Illness
DNP
–
G Justin McCray
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OT Taylor Moton
Rest/knee
DNP
Limited
Full
–
S Jammie Robinson
Illness/finger
DNP
Limited
Full
Questionable
WR Adam Thielen
Rest
DNP
–
TE Ian Thomas
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.
Back
Limited
Limited
Full
–
TE Tommy Tremble
Hip
Limited
Limited
Full
–
DT DeShawn Williams
Knee
Limited
Limited
Full
–
P Johnny Hekker
Shin
Full
Full
Full
–
OLB Amaré Barno
Illness
DNP
DNP
Questionable
S Sam Franklin Jr.
Illness
DNP
DNP
Questionable
S Xavier Woods
Illness
DNP
Questionable
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos
Knee
Limited
Questionable