Panthers Week 15 inactives: WR DJ Moore is a go

With the Buffalo Bills trying to hang on to their playoff lives and, ya know, just being a flat out better team, the Carolina Panthers certainly need all hands on deck this afternoon. And a pair of those hands, luckily, belong to their best wideout.

DJ Moore, who entered the weekend listed as questionable for the Week 15 matchup, is officially active. Moore had been a limited participant for the entire week of practice due to a hamstring tweak.

The fourth-year receiver is fresh off two of his better outings of the year, where he went for 103 yards on four receptions in Miami followed by a six-catch, 84-yard day against Atlanta last Sunday.

Guards Michael Jordan and John Miller are also getting the green light after missing the Week 14 loss to the Falcons. They’ll, presumably, regain their starting spots on the interior.

Here’s, however, who won’t be joining Moore, Jordan and Miller in uniform for Carolina today:

CB A.J. Bouye

WR Shi Smith

LB Kamal Martin

OL Deonte Brown

OL Trent Scott

DE Darryl Johnson

And for Buffalo:

WR Emmanuel Sanders

RB Zack Moss

DE A.J. Epenesa

Related

Panthers predictions: How Week 15 against the Bills will unfold

Related

Watch: Panthers WR DJ Moore attacked by medical tent

List