Panthers’ Week 15 game with Bills finally gets its date

If you’ve browsed through the 2021 Carolina Panthers schedule—any time between now and when it was initially released—you were probably confused about the “TBD” next to their upcoming game against the Buffalo Bills.

“TBD?” What? How do they not know when this thing is taking place?

Well, that’s been cleared up.

On Tuesday, the NFL did some housecleaning on the Week 15 slate, finally putting dates on a few previously date-less contests. One of those includes the Panthers’ appearance in Orchard Park, N.Y.—which will officially take place on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

This’ll be Carolina’s fifth regular season visit to Highmark Stadium, which carries its third different name since the cats started making their trips up north. They played there in 1995 when its was named Rich Stadium, then in 2001, 2005 and 2013 when it was named Ralph Wilson Stadium.

The Panthers are 0-1 at Rich Stadium, 1-2 at Ralph Wilson Stadium and TBD at Highmark Stadium.

