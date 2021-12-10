Panthers Week 14 injury report: Brady Christensen, Dennis Daley to start

Many Carolina Panthers fans are about to get their wish. Well, sort of.

On Friday, head coach Matt Rhule told reporters exactly who will be in at both guard spots for the Week 14 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. It’ll be (and hold your joy) Dennis Daley and rookie Brady Christensen!

This, of course, comes just a few days after Rhule doubled (or perhaps tripled or quadrupled) down on his stance of Christensen as an interior presence moving forward. The team’s faithful, as well as some outsiders, have certainly disagreed—hoping the 2021 third-rounder would get a fair shot at left tackle.

Carolina’s blindside, however, will be filled by a returning Cameron Erving. Erving, the starter coming into the year, is fresh off an injured reserve stint stemming from a calf issue.

So, that’s how the Panthers are rolling and here’s why:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status G John Miller Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out G Michael Jordan Hamstring DNP DNP DNP Out DT DaQuan Jones Non-injury DNP DNP FP – CB Rashaan Melvin Non-injury DNP –

Miller’s bothersome ankle injury will now keep him out for a fifth game over the past six weeks. He also missed the season opener while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, taking his total to six absences come Sunday.

Additionally, the team’s current reserve/COVID-19 list will continue to keep linebacker Frankie Luvu and offensive lineman Trent Scott inactive heading into the weekend.

Analysis: Who steps in for Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey?

Panthers DC Phil Snow: Stephon Gilmore, CJ Henderson to play more

