Panthers Week 13 inactives: Jaycee Horn starting vs. Buccaneers
Jaycee Horn is all the way back.
The Carolina Panthers announced that the third-year cornerback will get the start on Sunday in his return from a hamstring injury. Horn, who has not played since the season opener against the Atlanta Falcons, was officially activated to the roster on Saturday.
Horn is expected to be joined in the starting lineup by outside linebacker Yetur Gross-Matos, who was also activated from a hamstring injury yesterday. Safety Jeremy Chinn, who missed the last five games with a quadriceps issue, should be making his return as well.
Carolina will, however, be without a few key names. Unsurprisingly, tight ends Hayden Hurst (concussion) and Tommy Tremble (hip) as well as safety Vonn Bell (shoulder) will be sidelined.
Here is the full list of inactives for the Panthers in Week 13:
S Vonn Bell
TE Hayden Hurst
OLB DJ Johnson
OT Ricky Lee
TE Tommy Tremble
And as for the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers:
CB Jamel Dean
LB Sir’Vocea Dennis
RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn
LB Devin White
QB John Wolford