Panthers Week 12 injury report: Terrace Marshall Jr. questionable vs. Broncos

The Carolina Panthers have a breakout continuing to brew out wide with Terrace Marshall Jr. But will it be allowed to continue on Sunday?

In the final injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Denver Broncos, the Panthers have listed Marshall Jr. as questionable. The second-year receiver, who was wearing a green jersey on Friday, was limited during practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shoulder injury.

Over the last four games, Marshall Jr. has collected a team-leading 259 receiving yards and his first career touchdown over 11 catches.

In a bit of more negative news, the Panthers have already ruled out starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive back Myles Hartsfield.

Here’s the last injury report in full:

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Game status

S Juston Burris

Concussion

Limited

Full

Full

DB Myles Hartsfield

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

DT Matthew Ioannidis

Calf

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

TE Giovanni Ricci

Neck

DNP

DNP

DNP

Doubtful

QB PJ Walker

Ankle

Limited

Limited

Limited

Doubtful

OT Larnel Coleman

Illness

DNP

DNP

Full

OL Cameron Erving

Illness

DNP

DNP

Full

WR Shi Smith

Illness

DNP

DNP

Full

LB Cory Littleton

Ankle

DNP

DNP

DNP

Out

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Shoulder

Limited

Limited

Full

Questionable

TE Ian Thomas

Illness

DNP

DNP

Questionable

TE Stephen Sullivan

Illness

DNP

Questionable

