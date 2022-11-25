Panthers Week 12 injury report: Terrace Marshall Jr. questionable vs. Broncos
The Carolina Panthers have a breakout continuing to brew out wide with Terrace Marshall Jr. But will it be allowed to continue on Sunday?
In the final injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Denver Broncos, the Panthers have listed Marshall Jr. as questionable. The second-year receiver, who was wearing a green jersey on Friday, was limited during practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shoulder injury.
Over the last four games, Marshall Jr. has collected a team-leading 259 receiving yards and his first career touchdown over 11 catches.
In a bit of more negative news, the Panthers have already ruled out starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive back Myles Hartsfield.
Here’s the last injury report in full:
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Game status
S Juston Burris
Concussion
Limited
Full
Full
–
DB Myles Hartsfield
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
DT Matthew Ioannidis
Calf
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
TE Giovanni Ricci
Neck
DNP
DNP
DNP
Doubtful
QB PJ Walker
Ankle
Limited
Limited
Limited
Doubtful
OT Larnel Coleman
Illness
DNP
DNP
Full
–
OL Cameron Erving
Illness
DNP
DNP
Full
–
WR Shi Smith
Illness
DNP
DNP
Full
–
LB Cory Littleton
Ankle
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
Shoulder
Limited
Limited
Full
Questionable
TE Ian Thomas
Illness
–
DNP
DNP
Questionable
TE Stephen Sullivan
Illness
–
–
DNP
Questionable
