Panthers Week 12 injury report: Terrace Marshall Jr. questionable vs. Broncos

The Carolina Panthers have a breakout continuing to brew out wide with Terrace Marshall Jr. But will it be allowed to continue on Sunday?

In the final injury report ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Denver Broncos, the Panthers have listed Marshall Jr. as questionable. The second-year receiver, who was wearing a green jersey on Friday, was limited during practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a shoulder injury.

Over the last four games, Marshall Jr. has collected a team-leading 259 receiving yards and his first career touchdown over 11 catches.

In a bit of more negative news, the Panthers have already ruled out starting defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive back Myles Hartsfield.

Here’s the last injury report in full:

Injury Wed. Thurs. Fri. Game status S Juston Burris Concussion Limited Full Full – DB Myles Hartsfield Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out DT Matthew Ioannidis Calf DNP DNP DNP Out TE Giovanni Ricci Neck DNP DNP DNP Doubtful QB PJ Walker Ankle Limited Limited Limited Doubtful OT Larnel Coleman Illness DNP DNP Full – OL Cameron Erving Illness DNP DNP Full – WR Shi Smith Illness DNP DNP Full – LB Cory Littleton Ankle DNP DNP DNP Out WR Terrace Marshall Jr. Shoulder Limited Limited Full Questionable TE Ian Thomas Illness – DNP DNP Questionable TE Stephen Sullivan Illness – – DNP Questionable

