Panthers Week 12 inactives: WR Terrace Marshall Jr. a healthy scratch
Expectations were high coming into 2021 for Carolina Panthers receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. Unfortunately, he has yet to get off the ground here in his rookie campaign.
The second-round pick was amongst the inactives for the Panthers in their Week 12 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Since he had not been listed on any of the week’s injury reports, the rookie will be sidelined on a healthy scratch.
Marshall Jr., who was expected to effectively take up the No. 3 spot behind DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, has amassed just 14 catches for 116 yards and no touchdowns over nine games. He missed the team’s outings in Weeks 7 and 8 due to a concussion.
Fellow rookie wideout Shi Smith, instead, is active—presumably taking Marshall Jr.’s place.
Here’s the full list of inactives for Carolina:
WR Terrace Marshall Jr.
G John Miller
QB Matt Barkley
S Kenny Robinson
CB Rashaan Melvin
LB Kamal Martin
TE Colin Thompson
And here’s who’s down for Miami:
CB Trill Williams
S Brandon Jones
S Will Parks
LB Darius Hodge
TE Adam Shaheen
DT John Jenkins
Panthers predictions: How Week 12 against the Dolphins will unfold
Player prowl: Panthers would grab elite playmaker in Dolphins CB Xavien Howard