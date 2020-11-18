Panthers Week 11 injury report: Teddy Bridgewater limited on Wednesday
The Panthers’ luck with injuries hasn’t gotten any better. Several key players were either non participants or limited at today’s practice.
Here is your first look at the Week 11 injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
RB Christian McCaffrey
Shoulder
DNP
G John Miller
Knee/ankle
DNP
CB Donte Jackson
Toe
DNP
LB Tahir Whitehead
Rib
DNP
QB Teddy Bridgewater
Knee
Limited
OT Russell Okung
Calf
Limited
TE Chris Manhertz
Shoulder
Limited
S Sam Franklin
Ankle
Limited
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
Shoulder
Limited
DE Marquis Haynes
Shoulder
Limited
RB Mike Davis
Thumb
Full
Coach Matt Rhule told reporters today he does not expect McCaffrey, Jackson or Okung to play against the Lions on Sunday.
Teddy Bridgewater is of course the big name to watch, though. He suffered a mild MCL sprain late in last week’s loss to the Buccaneers when he was tackled from behind on a sack by Jason Pierre-Paul.