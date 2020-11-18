Breaking News:

Report: Mets' Robinson Cano tests positive for PEDs, will be suspended for entire 2021 season

Panthers Week 11 injury report: Teddy Bridgewater limited on Wednesday

Tim Weaver
·1 min read

The Panthers’ luck with injuries hasn’t gotten any better. Several key players were either non participants or limited at today’s practice.

Here is your first look at the Week 11 injury report.

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

RB Christian McCaffrey

Shoulder

DNP

G John Miller

Knee/ankle

DNP

CB Donte Jackson

Toe

DNP

LB Tahir Whitehead

Rib

DNP

QB Teddy Bridgewater

Knee

Limited

OT Russell Okung

Calf

Limited

TE Chris Manhertz

Shoulder

Limited

S Sam Franklin

Ankle

Limited

DE Yetur Gross-Matos

Shoulder

Limited

DE Marquis Haynes

Shoulder

Limited

RB Mike Davis

Thumb

Full

Coach Matt Rhule told reporters today he does not expect McCaffrey, Jackson or Okung to play against the Lions on Sunday.

Teddy Bridgewater is of course the big name to watch, though. He suffered a mild MCL sprain late in last week’s loss to the Buccaneers when he was tackled from behind on a sack by Jason Pierre-Paul.

Related

Will Teddy Bridgewater and Matt Stafford play in Week 11?

Latest Stories