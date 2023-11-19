Panthers Week 11 inactives: Terrace Marshall Jr. a healthy scratch vs. Cowboys

Well, Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich won’t have to worry about forgetting Terrace Marshall Jr. this week.

The third-year wide receiver is a healthy scratch for Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Marshall Jr., who was reportedly granted permission to seek a trade earlier this season, has recorded 18 catches for 134 yards in eight games.

Carolina’s offense will also be without tight end Hayden Hurst, who is currently in concussion protocol. Fellow tight end Ian Thomas should, however, provide some depth—as he was officially activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthersm additionally, won’t have cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (hamstring) and CJ Henderson (concussion) nor outside linebacker Marquis Haynes Sr. (back)—all of whom were ruled out on Friday.

Here is the full group of inactives for the team in Week 11:

OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.

CB CJ Henderson

TE Hayden Hurst

G Nash Jensen

OT Ricky Lee

WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

And here’s who’s down for Dallas:

