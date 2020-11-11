Panthers Week 10 injury report: 4 players out, 4 limited on Wednesday
The Carolina Panthers have been playing banged up most of the season. Why should Week 10 be any different? Star running back Christian McCaffrey and three other players did not participate in today’s practice, while four others were limited.
Here is your first look at this week’s injury report.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
RB Christian McCaffrey
Shoulder
DNP
OT Russell Okung
Calf
DNP
DE Stephen Weatherly
Finger
DNP
TE Ian Thomas
Not-injury-related
DNP
LB Jeremy Chinn
Knee
Limited
DB Juston Burris
Rib
Limited
RB Reggie Bonnafon
Ankle
Limited
DE Marquis Haynes
Shoulder
Limited
DE Yetur Gross-Matos
Ankle
Full
CB Donte Jackson
Toe
Full
McCaffrey hasn’t officially been ruled out yet, but all signs point to that being the case this week. Coach Matt Rhule told reporters he has an AC joint issue and probably won’t play. He said that he considers McCaffrey week-to-week.
Russell Okung and Jeremy Chinn are the other critical names to watch.
While Okung has blocked at a high level when he’s been out there, the left tackle situation has been a revolving door all year due to his ongoing injury problems. Okung has now missed four of the team’s nine games. Greg Little, Trent Scott and Dennis Daley have all tried their hand and nobody has performed well consistently as of yet.
Chinn is of course the team’s most versatile and important defensive playmaker. He lines up all over the field and covers a ton of ground. The Panthers missed him sorely in Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs, especially when they were having trouble covering tight end Travis Kelce – who could not be contained and posted a game-high 159 receiving yards.
