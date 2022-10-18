Panthers would want multiple first-round picks for Christian McCaffrey (video)

The Bills enter their 2022 bye week fresh off a big win over the Chiefs, 24-20.

Combine that with the NFL trade deadline this year en route on Nov. 1 and we’ve got a perfect storm right now for the rumor mill.

A third factor is the Panthers. They’ve already traded receiver Robbie Anderson after firing head coach Matt Rhule. In terms of more moves coming from the Panthers, many are looking at star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Could the Bills be a suitor? That’s possible, however, they might have to part with a lot.

According to a report from Peter Schrager from FOX Sports/NFL Network, the Panthers are willing to do business. It just is going to cost teams.

The notion made was guys like McCaffrey could be available, but it would cost a first-round pick, maybe even more than one.

Check out the clip below for the full report from last week:

FOX: The #Panthers will only trade Christian McCaffrey for an offer that includes multiple 1st round picks. pic.twitter.com/pz0xzOo7k2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 16, 2022

Related

Report: Bills-Odell Beckham Jr. connections 'manufactured to this point' Bills release LB Andre Smith, who saw his suspension just end WATCH: Sean McDermott gives Dawson Knox game ball post-Chiefs

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire