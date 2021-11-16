Panthers are waiving Joseph Charlton

In this article:

The Panthers are waiving punter Joseph Charlton, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Charlton went on injured reserve Oct. 14 but now is “fully healthy,” according to Pelissero. Charlton had a lower back injury.

He averaged 39.1 yards on 21 punts the first five weeks of the season, with a 35.8-yard net.

Lac Edwards has punted for the Panthers the past three games and is averaging 48.5 yards per punt.

As a rookie in 2020, Charlton averaged 46.3 yards on 45 punts with a 40.8-yard net.

