Panthers are waiving Joseph Charlton
The Panthers are waiving punter Joseph Charlton, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.
Charlton went on injured reserve Oct. 14 but now is “fully healthy,” according to Pelissero. Charlton had a lower back injury.
He averaged 39.1 yards on 21 punts the first five weeks of the season, with a 35.8-yard net.
Lac Edwards has punted for the Panthers the past three games and is averaging 48.5 yards per punt.
As a rookie in 2020, Charlton averaged 46.3 yards on 45 punts with a 40.8-yard net.
