Panthers waive QB Matt Corral

On Tuesday, the Panthers had three quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster. Now? Not.

Carolina waived quarterback Matt Corral today, according to NFL Network. He's one of the players who will be jettisoned after the Panthers were awarded three players off waivers today.

That leaves Bryce Young and Andy Dalton as the two quarterbacks on the Panthers. If Corral clears waivers, he's likely to land back on the Panthers' practice squad.

The Panthers acquired Corral with a third-round pick in 2022. He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a foot injury in the preseason.