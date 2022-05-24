The Panthers have an open spot on their 90-man roster.

The team announced that they waived defensive end Joe Jackson on Tuesday. They did not add anyone to the roster in a corresponding move.

Jackson was a 2019 fifth-round pick of the Cowboys who played five games as a rookie and then moved onto the Browns after getting cut before the start of the 2020 season. He played in three games for Cleveland that year and 12 more during the 2021 season, but wound up signing with the Chiefs practice squad in January and then joined the Panthers on a futures contract.

Jackson has 21 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a forced fumble over his entire career.

Panthers waive Joe Jackson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk