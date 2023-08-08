Panthers waive Jalen Redmond to make room for Justin Houston

Sunday’s agreement between the Carolina Panthers and outside linebacker Justin Houston became officially official this morning—thanks to a clean physical and a parting of ways.

As first reported by Darin Gantt of Panthers.com, the team has waived defensive end Jalen Redmond to clear up the 90th roster spot for the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher. Houston reported to Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. for his first breath of training camp on Tuesday.

Prior to his jump to the pros, Redmond spent five years at the University of Oklahoma. In his four seasons on the field, the Midwest City native recorded 71 total tackles (31.5 for a loss), 14.0 sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and six passes defensed over 36 games.

Redmond was then signed as an undrafted free agent back in April. The 6-foot-2, 291-pounder was one of four players placed on the active/physically unable to perform list to start camp.

