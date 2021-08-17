Panthers waive/injure OL Matt Kaskey

If you thought the Carolina Panthers were done cleaning up the roster on Tuesday after maneuvering around the required five players, well, you were wrong. There was, unfortunately, a sixth—offensive lineman Matt Kaskey.

Carolina has announced they have waived/injured Kaskey, who sustained a foot injury in Sunday’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts. He did not return to the game and, according to head coach Matt Rhule, was likely not ready to hit the field again for this week’s activities leading to Saturday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Kaskey spent much of 2020 on Carolina’s practice squad. He was called up to the active roster during the season’s final weeks and appeared in just one game.

He joins fellow offensive linemen Greg Little (traded) and Mike Panasiuk (waived/injured), linebacker Nate Hall (waived/injured), cornerback Troy Pride Jr. (injured reserve) and fullback Rod Smith (released) as the players removed from the team’s roster on Tuesday.