Panthers waive Greg Dortch after last Sunday’s fumble

The Panthers promoted Greg Dortch from the practice squad last week and put him in the lineup as their kick returner against the Falcons, but the move did not work out well.

Dortch fumbled one of the three kickoffs he returned during the 40-20 loss. The fumble came in the third quarter after a Matt Ryan touchdown pass and resulted in the rare fumble recovery by a kicker when Younghoe Koo wound up with the ball.

The miscue likely cost Dortch his job. The Panthers announced that Dortch was placed on waivers Tuesday.

It was Dortch’s second game with the Panthers this season. He has returned five kickoffs for 119 yards and four punts for 28 yards over those two appearances.

No corresponding move was announced, so Carolina has a roster spot available heading into Week 15.