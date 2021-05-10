Not long after he signed with Carolina, Frank Herron will have to find a new team.

The Panthers waived Herron on Monday while also making official the signings of undrafted free agents Spencer Brown and Paddy Fisher.

Herron signed with Carolina on April 13. He’s also spent time with the Patriots, Seahawks, Titans, Lions, and Dolphins — though he’s appeared in games for only Detroit. He played three contests in 2019 and four in 2020, recording both defensive and special teams snaps.

Panthers waive Frank Herron originally appeared on Pro Football Talk