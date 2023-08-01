Panthers waive DT John Penisini, LB Arron Mosby

The Panthers cleared space for a pair of new arrivals on defense Tuesday morning.

The team announced that they have waived defensive tackle John Penisini and linebacker Arron Mosby. Penisini was waived with a failed physical designation.

Carolina agreed to terms with linebacker Deion Jones and defensive lineman Nick Thurman on Monday.

Penisini retired while with the Lions last June, but signed with the Panthers this offseason. He wasn't able to work during the offseason program, however, and he was on the physically unable to perform list to start camp. He had 49 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in two seasons with Detroit.

Mosby had one tackle in three appearances with the Panthers last year.