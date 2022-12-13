Panthers waive DT Daviyon Nixon

For the second time this season, the Carolina Panthers have parted ways with Daviyon Nixon.

On Tuesday, the team announced they have waived the second-year defensive tackle. His first release came back on Sept. 5, when the Panthers had to make room for the signing of fellow defensive lineman Henry Anderson.

Ironically, Anderson’s return to the active roster from the reserve/non-football injury list has spelled Nixon’s end. The seventh-year veteran—who missed seven games after suffering from a minor stroke prior to the Week 7 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—was in uniform this past Sunday while Nixon, in turn, was a healthy scratch against the Seattle Seahawks.

Nixon was drafted by Carolina in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft. He has appeared in 14 games over his two pro seasons—recording 15 combined tackles, half a sack and a pair of quarterback hits.

The Panthers now have an open roster spot heading into Week 15.

